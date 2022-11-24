Carbon capture firm C-Capture wins global energy award for its unique technology

The Leeds-based firm won the energy category in the 2022 IChemE Global Awards, which celebrate chemical engineering excellence, for its unique carbon capture technology.
The energy award recognises excellence in efficient energy use or the development of energy production methods that reduce energy intensity.
C-Capture has developed solvent-based technology to remove carbon dioxide from hard-to-abate industries such as glass and concrete.
Tom White, chief executive of C-Capture, said: “The IChemE Global Awards represent the pinnacle of excellence in chemical process engineering, this achievement is testament to our exceptional team and their commitment to accelerating the global adoption of carbon capture and storage to achieve net zero, by preventing greenhouse gases from entering the atmosphere.”
Entries from across the world that demonstrated excellence in chemical, biochemical and process engineering were selected as finalists in a total of 17 categories. Global representation included winners and highly commended finalists from countries including the USA, Australia, UAE, New Zealand, Norway, South Africa, Serbia, Germany, Dubai, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia.
The winners were revealed at the IChemE Global Awards 2022 dinner in Manchester,