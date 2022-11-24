Carbon capture firm C-Capture wins global energy award for its unique technology

C-Capture, the developer of chemical processes for carbon dioxide removal, has won a major international award.

The Leeds-based firm won the energy category in the 2022 IChemE Global Awards, which celebrate chemical engineering excellence, for its unique carbon capture technology.

The energy award recognises excellence in efficient energy use or the development of energy production methods that reduce energy intensity.

C-Capture has developed solvent-based technology to remove carbon dioxide from hard-to-abate industries such as glass and concrete.

Fatima Bilal, senior project engineer at C-Capture in Leeds with a VLE Lab Scale model machine that finds out the vicosity of C-Capture solvents with flow. Picture: Gary Longbottom.

Tom White, chief executive of C-Capture, said: “The IChemE Global Awards represent the pinnacle of excellence in chemical process engineering, this achievement is testament to our exceptional team and their commitment to accelerating the global adoption of carbon capture and storage to achieve net zero, by preventing greenhouse gases from entering the atmosphere.”

Entries from across the world that demonstrated excellence in chemical, biochemical and process engineering were selected as finalists in a total of 17 categories. Global representation included winners and highly commended finalists from countries including the USA, Australia, UAE, New Zealand, Norway, South Africa, Serbia, Germany, Dubai, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia.

