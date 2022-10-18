Carbon-reduction to take centre stage at York and North Yorkshire Business Summit

Due to take place on 21 October at The Guildhall in York, with more than 300 delegates expected to attend, the summit will bring companies together and discuss how devolution could drive York and North Yorkshire to become England’s first carbon-negative region, creating growth opportunities.

As part of the summit, guest speakers will share their experiences on de-carbonisation and answer questions about how environmental policies have helped them create and grow successful companies.

Lucy Pembayun, Founder of LEaF Translations and speaker at the event, said: “As a micro-business, we believe it is still crucial for companies like ours to operate as ethically as possible.

The York & North Yorkshire Business Summit, due to take place on 21 October at The Guildhall in York, will host a line-up of guest speakers sharing how carbon-reduction initiatives have positively impacted their businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whatever the nature of their company, business owners are in a unique position to influence and inspire their employees, customers, competitors, and networks when it comes to acting more sustainably.

LEaF Translations operates an entirely paperless business, uses net-zero servers for file transfers to minimise email attachments, and has partnered with Ecologi to offset its remaining carbon emissions.

Astrid Wynne, Head of Sustainability at Harrogate-based Techbuyer, said: “Techbuyer has been focused, since its inception, on reducing e-waste and making efficiency savings for our customers.

"This has provided huge growth opportunities for us, and we truly believe all businesses can be successful whilst being environmentally minded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We look forward to sharing our knowledge at the York & North Yorkshire Business Summit.”