Card Factory expands online gift range to include flowers, chocolates, drinks and alcohol
The specialist card and gifting retailer, Card Factory, has announced the expansion of its online gift portfolio.
Customers can choose from a range of more than 1,500 products which include flowers, chocolates, gift vouchers, experiences, food, drink and alcohol.
Adam Dury, Card Factory’s chief commercial officer, said: “Continued investment in our online offering has enabled us to bring in new ranges including fabulous fresh flower bouquets, bespoke hampers, food and alcohol gifting solutions and gift experiences ahead of the peak trading period.
"This gives customers even more choice in how and when they shop and underpins our core proposition of offering our customers value, choice, convenience and a great experience.”