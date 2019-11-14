Card Factory launches Kardashians style festive family Christmas cards

Budget greetings card retailer Card Factory is launching a new “Festive Family Photocards” service, which offers the chance to get a family photo taken by a professional photographer, following the trend of annual family photoshoots by the likes of the Kardashians.

The Wakefield-based group has engaged UK celebrity couple Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash to launch the service as more people opt for personalised Christmas cards.

The new service was launched as Card Factory announced results for the nine months to October 31. The group saw year to date revenue growth of 5 per cent and overall like-for-like sales rose 0.9 per cent.

The firm said a focus on range and customer experience led to an increased average spend both in stores and online, which helped to offset the impact on like-for-like sales from weaker footfall in the third quarter. Third quarter like-for-like sales fell 0.4 per cent.

The group said full year profits will be broadly in line with its previous expectations.

Karen Hubbard, Card Factory's chief executive, said: "I am pleased with our year-to-date performance. Our ongoing focus on customer experience, and the quality and range of our card and complementary non-card products, has led to an increased average spend both in stores and online. This has helped us to substantially offset the effect of the lower high street footfall experienced in the quarter and the corresponding impact on our like-for-like sales.

"We remain on track with our new store roll out and are focused on pursuing other new growth opportunities and retail partnerships to extend our market penetration in the UK and overseas.

"Our quality/value proposition and new product ranges give us confidence that we are well positioned to deliver a good performance in our key fourth quarter trading period. The board anticipates profits for the full year to be broadly in line with its previous expectations."