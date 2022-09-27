Whilst online sales were down from last year, the company’s store revenue grew 81.8 per cent, +6.1% on a like for like basis adjusted for lockdown restrictions.

The company also achieved a like-for-like revenue growth of +4.1 per cent.

Darcy Willson-Rymer, chief executive officer, said: "We are pleased to report a strong performance through the half which reflects continued good momentum within the business, as well as the reversal of lockdown trends with customers choosing to return to the high street.

Card Factory has announced its interim results for the six months ended 31 July, showing a strong performance in the first half of the year.

Whilst we remain mindful of the challenging economic backdrop as we head towards the Christmas season, we feel well placed to navigate this."