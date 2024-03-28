Care workers at Yorkshire firm receive eight per cent pay rise taking their salaries to 14 per cent above the Living Wage
Staff at West Park Care in Harrogate are on permanent salaried employment so the carers are being given the pay rise in line with the UK government increase in the living wage on April 1.
Managing director Tom Page started the company, which provides home-based care for both the elderly and less able, in 2018 after seeing the poor standard of care his own grandfather received.
He said: “We want to remain significantly above the living wage, which we are now and will continue to be with this pay rise. We will be around 14 per cent above the living wage and significantly more on weekends.
“We are everything we are because of our carers. They are the backbone of our business. They mean so much to the people whom they care for, so it was a no-brainer to reward them too.
The business recently moved premises after only a few years to provide additional office space as well as facilities for more in-depth on-site training for staff.
Mr Page added: “We place as much importance on the benefits to our staff as we do on the individuals we care for. This person-centred approach to the whole business has gained us the reputation that we now thrive on as we continue our expansion into other areas in Yorkshire over the next few years.”