Carlton Miniott: Residents of village with three pubs call to reject proposal to convert one of them into home

Dozens of residents of Carlton Miniott, near Thirsk, have written to North Yorkshire Council objecting to the proposed transformation of The Dog And Gun Inn, which its owner says has been struggling commercially since 2021.

Planning papers state creating a “a high-quality family home” would “revitalise” the premises, which stopped trading last May and the owner claims is clearly no longer a viable business.

The application states: “The proposal isn’t seeking to abolish a community assert, but rather create a family dwelling out of a derelict building that currently contributes nothing to the local community.”

It adds the pub’s commercial decline has been caused by an increase inrunning costs, limited scope for diversifying income streams and drinking habits changing.

The application states: “The impacts of Covid have also seen the pub industrysuffer terribly. Competing venues in the area benefit from locational benefits connected with proximity to transport hubs and other venues, which drives footfall and allows cultivation of family dining.”

One resident has written in support of the proposal, describing the put as “an eyesore” and that there is insufficient trade for three pubs in the village.

The supporter wrote: “There appears to be a brick wall mentality against turning pubs into dwellings with local residents citing the pub being the heart of the community.”

The council’s Local Plan stipulates to change land or a premises in community use proof must be provided that it is no longer a viable business.

Nevertheless, numerous residents, Carlton Miniott Parish the North West Yorkshire Branch of The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) have objects to the proposed change, saying the pub’s owner has provided no credible evidence that it was no longer viable or could not be sold.

CAMRA said the pub’s community use has diminished as local activities such as darts and dominoes had been discontinued.

A CAMRA spokesman said: “The planning authority will be aware that in North West Yorkshire there are currently seven public houses owned and being run successfully by the local community. Another is due to open beforethe summerand at least one further is underactive consideration.

“These have all opened where the pubs have been closed as failingbusinesses and often when applications to convert to residential use had been submitted to the planning authority.”

In letters of objection to the proposal, residents have claimed the closure of the Dog and Gun would have “far-reaching consequences for our community”.