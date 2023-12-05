Castle Howard and Yorkshire Sculpture Park among the winners at The Yorkshire Post Tourism Awards 2023

Castle Howard and Yorkshire Sculpture Park were the big winners at The Yorkshire Post Tourism Awards in Leeds as hundreds of people from the region’s tourism industry came together to celebrate the best of the sector.

Castle Howard won the Overall Tourist Business of the Year accolade at the event, which was held at New Dock Hall in Leeds last night.

Announcing their win, host Rich Williams said: “This award has been given to a business which has shown a real commitment to the sector and is an inspiration to others.

“This establishment consistently strives to optimise its facilities and revitalise its offerings with its breathtaking setting and rich historical allure.

All award winners on stage at the end of the awards ceremony. Picture by Allan McKenzie/AMGP.co.uk

“It stands out as an excellent choice and it is challenging for the judges to envision a more appealing attraction in the region.

“This venue places a strong emphasis on quality, community support, continuous improvement and a forward-looking approach.”

Meanwhile Yorkshire Sculpture Park won both the Tourist Attraction of the Year and the Culture Award.

Broughton Sanctuary Holiday Homes picked up the Best Self-Catering Accommodation accolade, while Small Hotel of the Year was Yorebridge House.

The Grand, York, was the winner in the Large Hotel of the Year category and The York Dungeon won the Outstanding Customer Service Award.

Event of the Year was HERD, while the Sustainable Tourism Award went to The Mulgrave Estate.

Newcomer of the Year was No 1 York, while the historic Whitelock's Ale House won the Best Pub Award.

The Lister Arms, Malham was selected as Dog Friendly Accommodation/Attraction of the Year while this year the Taste award was split into two categories at the request of the judges.

Whitby fish and shop Quayside won the Taste Award for casual dining with Shaun Rankin of Grantley Hall picking up the fine dining prize.

High Oaks Grange was the Holiday Park/Caravan Park of the Year, while The Old Coach House B&B, North Stainley won B&B/Guest House of the Year.

Broadgate Farm Cottages won the Accessible & Inclusive Tourism Award.

Yorkshire Post business and features editor Chris Burn thanked the expert judging panel of Susie Brindley, Wayne Topley, Philip Bolson, Steph Moon and Akusua Akobeng who chose the winners and finalists.

He said: “It is a huge amount of work going through the entries, weighing them up and deciding on shortlists and winners so please can you all give them a huge round of applause.”

Mr Burn also thanked the event’s sponsors Bauer Media, UK Caravans 4 Hire, Royal Armouries, Arts Council England, LHVA and Manahatta.

A silent auction and raffle was held on the night to raise funds for cancer support charity Maggie’s.