Staff at Catch's Harrogate restaurant confirmed on Thursday (Oct 20) they had been asked to clear up the restaurant on Cheltenham Parade, close the doors and not turn up for work on Friday. Catch operates five restaurants across the Leeds and West Yorkshire area and it is understood that those in Halifax, Headingley, Holmfirth and Moortown have also closed.

Assistant manager of Catch Seafood in Harrogate, Sarah Knox, who joined the Catch 'family' of Yorkshire restaurants in 2020, said the staff were "shocked" by the news. "The people in charge said the restaurant had stopped trading,” she said. "We are all shocked and gutted. We've spent the day cleaning everything down and answering phone calls from customers."

A spokesperson for the firm confirmed the company had gone into administration at midday on Wednesday (Oct 19).

The old Graveley's restaurant and takeaway was an institution within the Harrogate restaurant community.

The news will come as a shock to Harrogate residents as the one-time family-run Graveley's was very much seen as a local institution in fish and chips. Catch took over in 2021, changing the restaurant’s name and undertaking a £250,000 transformation of the seating area.