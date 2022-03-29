Catterick jobs: New industrial scheme set to create hundreds of jobs in the village

Eshton Group, in association with Castlevale Ltd, announced plans for Catterick 52, an industrial hub which it hopes will succeed in attracting businesses from across the UK to drive local investment and employment to the region.

Leeds-based Eshton Group is the developer behind Burnley Bridge Business Park, responsible for bringing in excess of £60m investment to its local area and creating more than 900 jobs so far. The planning application for the Catterick development closely mirrors the scale and scope of Burnley Bridge Business Park.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The business park will be aimed at industrial occupiers. As the UK faces a severe shortfall in warehouse availability and the fastest rise in prime headline rents since 2018, the development poses a solution to a national problem. Eshton hopes to attract tenants from across the UK, driving business and investment into the region to provide a significant economic boost.

Plans have been submitted for a major business park in Catterick.

James Chapman, managing director at Eshton, said: “Our plans present a landmark opportunity for Catterick and our vision for the scheme is to deliver jobs, investment and opportunity on a large scale, warrantied by the strategic location. The site will be marketed nationally at a time when there is a real and urgent need for quality commercial space, and Catterick has the potential to become a hotspot in the future of UK industry.

“You just have to look to the success of schemes of similar scale to understand the impact that a major commercial development could have on the area’s economy. Such schemes unlock countless commercial and economic opportunities within the local area, which have had a real impact on the lives of local people and the way that they are perceived both regionally and nationally.”

Martin Foster of Castlevale, added: “This must be one of the best sites in the north of the country for manufacturing and distribution, being immediately adjacent and with substantial frontage to the A1M, close to Catterick Garrison and a strong local workforce. Castlevale is delighted to be working with Eshton Group who have a strong track record, proven experience and the resources to deliver this scheme and all the economic benefits it will bring to the region.”