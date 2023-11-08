Cedar Court Hotel Bradford: City business leaders invited to see £1m refurbishment involving conference facilities

A Bradford hotel which has undergone a £1m refurbishment is hosting a launch event today for the local business community.

A six-month programme of work has been completed on the Cedar Court Hotel Bradford, with an overhaul of its conference facilities part of the work.

With a capacity of up to 800 guests and easy accessibility from the M62 and city centre, the West Yorkshire Conference and Events Centre is the North’s largest independent and purpose-built conference and banqueting venue.

The refurbishment includes upgraded and refreshed bedrooms, corridors, lounge and bar areas, restaurant, meeting rooms and a new ground floor co-working space and restaurant.

The hotel has had a £1m makeover

Money has also been invested in solar panels.

With a tree in the centre to symbolise the Cedar Court brand of strong roots and growth, the new space offers a new place for local professionals to meet, work, collaborate and relax.

The launch event will take place this evening between 6pm and 7.30pm. Bradford business leaders, including Davide Longo, Commercial Director of Bradford City, and Chamber of Commerce Manager, Liz Wood, and will be speaking at the event which will include a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Guests will also be invited for an exclusive tour the new and upgraded facilities.

Wayne Topley, Managing Director said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming guests back to Cedar Court Hotel Bradford after six months of refurbishment.

"We wanted to create light, open and contemporary multiuse spaces to support the overall purpose of the hotel which is to bring people together and solidify our role as not just a hotel but as a pivotal business and community hub in the region.

"We know how important it is to work closely with our local community, and we’re excited to be welcoming business leaders and professionals on November 8 to celebrate, network and create new opportunities to work together ahead of the 2025 City of Culture.”

This event is proudly supported by the esteemed Bradford City Football Club, West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce and YABA.

Tickets can be booked at www.cedarcourthotels.co.uk/rsvp​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​