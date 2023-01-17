Regulars to a popular Yorkshire bar have been left stunned after an announcement it would reopen – just weeks after a shock closure.

A previous social media announcement said Cellar Bar in Batley would close with immediate effect to an outpouring of sadness from customers shortly before the New Year.

However, a new post on Monday delighted customers with a new management team set to take over.

The bar will reopen on Monday January 23 from 4pm, it was revealed.

The new team – ‘James, Wayne and Martin’ – said they would give everything to “make this community asset work for the people of Batley”.

The post read: “I’m delighted to announce that the Cellar Bar will be re-opening under new management on Monday 23rd of January!

“James, Wayne, Martin and the team would love to see you down there from 4pm for a few drinks and maybe a bite to eat!

“More details are to follow later in the week but rest assured YOUR pub will be back open for business and we can’t wait to see you all for a few

“Thank you for all the messages and support from everyone over the last few weeks. I can assure you we will be giving everything to make this community asset work for the people of Batley!

“The Cellar Bar Team.”

Regulars were quick to praise the reopening.

One said: “Hope I have time to pop in after panto this week, what wonderful news.”

