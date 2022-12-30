The owners of a popular Yorkshire bar on a ‘real ale trail’ have announced it will close with immediate effect to an outpouring of sadness from customers.

Cellar Bar in Batley is on the CAMRA ‘real ale trail’ and has been popular for more than six years since it opened.

However, the bar is now set to close immediately.

Staff made the announcement “with a very heavy heart” on social media.

The post – from ‘Andy, Nancy and Shauna’ – read: “We are sorry and saddened to announce the sudden closure of the Cellar Bar with immediate effect. It is with a very heavy heart that we have to call it a day after six and a half years.

“We can only apologise for having to come to this abrupt end, we would rather close our doors with the happy memories than watch the slow demise.

“We can't thank each and every one of you enough for your support and custom over the last six and a half years.

“We wish you a happy new year and all the best for the future.”

Many customers took to social media to pass on their thoughts to the staff and express their sadness.

One said: “I'm gutted to read this. The Cellar Bar is our favourite pub.”

