Channel 4 announces first cohort of trainees for its Leeds production unit

Channel 4 moved its national HQ to Leeds, taking up space at the Majestic building in the city centre.

4Studio is a part of the broadcaster’s commitment to deliver opportunities to grassroots talent in the nations and regions, following the relocation of its headquarters to the city.

The group of six aged between 18-24, all hailing from Yorkshire, secured places on a tailor-made programme designed to help develop and hone their skills on all aspects of digital content creation.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Janine Smith, digital content director for 4Studio, said: “Offering young regional talent specialist training, real-life paid experience and skills can open a totally new career to people in the nations and regions – it is the perfect example of what we want to achieve with our 4 All The UK strategy.

“Through our unique 4Studio programme, we’re particularly keen to nurture talent from right across the Yorkshire region and seek out people who might otherwise have never considered a career in the broadcast industry.

“I really hope this acts as a springboard for these six young people and leads them on to careers they’d never imagined possible.”

The trainees will begin working directly within the digital content team this autumn having completed a range of training to provide them with the skills they need for their time with 4Studio.

During their six-week paid placement, the group will experience all aspects of creating and delivering digital content having undertaken a range of courses covering skills such as production techniques, digital storytelling, ideas generation and pitching skills.

The six trainees were selected out of applications from across the region for the paid placements targeted at young people living across Yorkshire.

The 12-week programme saw the group undergo six weeks of specialist training organised by SharpFutures, a Manchester-based social enterprise that supports diverse talent into employment in the creative digital and tech sectors.

The group joins 4Studio for the final six weeks when they will put all their skills and training into practice.

Lee Stanley, CEO of SharpFutures, said: “It has been great to work with Channel 4 and the 4Studio team to recruit and develop such a talented group of young people.

“We’ve really enjoyed helping each of the cohort grow their creative and digital skills ahead of what will be an amazing six weeks for them at 4Studio.

“It’s an exciting time to be a content creator and I hope this experience gives each of the group the opportunity and confidence to develop an exciting career, whatever they chose to do.”

---

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today.

Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers.

So, please - if you can - pay for our work. Just £5 per month is the starting point. If you think that which we are trying to achieve is worth more, you can pay us what you think we are worth. By doing so, you will be investing in something that is becoming increasingly rare. Independent journalism that cares less about right and left and more about right and wrong. Journalism you can trust.

Thank you