Channel 4’s new youth-orientated current affairs strand, Untold, claims to have discovered exploitative pay structures and working hours as well as relentless marketing techniques within SHEIN.

The channel worked with an undercover reporter who applied for jobs at factories supplying SHEIN.

The documentary claims that factory managers reported there being no defined working hours, and that workers get one day off per month.

The Home Channel 4 in Leeds. The Majestic, city Square, Leeds3rd May 2022

Only having one day off per month violates both Chinese labour laws and SHEIN’s own Supplier Code of Conduct.

The documentary also reports that staff do not have set working patterns, and claims that workers are encouraged to stay as late as possible to hit garment quotas, for which they are financially incentivised.

Channel 4 also claim that workers reported working up to 18-hour days, starting at 8am and sometimes not finishing till 2am.

In response to the findings, SHEIN said: “SHEIN’s business model is built on the premise of reduced production waste and on-demand production.

The average unsold inventory level of the industry is between 25 per cent –40 per cent, whereas Shein has reduced it to a single digit.”

Specifically on the matter of working conditions and hours SHEIN said: “SHEINis absolutely committed to empowering our ecosystem partners, which includes our Supplier Code of Conduct, that complies with the core conventions of the International Labour Organization.”

"SHEIN engages industry leading third-party agencies to conduct regular audits of supplier’s facilities to ensure compliance. Suppliers are given a specific timeframe in which to remediate the violations, failing which, SHEIN takes immediate action against the supplier, including terminating the partnership.”

In response to the matter of design theft, SHEIN said: “When legitimate complaints are raised by valid IP rights holders, SHEIN promptly addresses the situation”

The Chinese fast-fashion retailer overtook Amazon this year to become the most downloaded shopping app in the US.

The company was reportedly valued at £84 billion.