Channel 4 has launched Time For A Check-in, a creative partnership with not-for-profit Benenden and MediaCom North.

Channel 4 presenters including AJ Odudu, Davina McCall, Roman Kemp, Judi Love, Alex Brooker and Rylan Clarke will star in a 10-month, multiplatform creative campaign which launched with a TV advert during The Great British Bake Off.

A spokesman said: “The creative campaign marks the first TV partnership for Benenden Health which kicks off with AJ Odudu cycling through a British town asking the public about their various ailments from bunions to brain fog.”

“A series of intimate TV ads will follow, featuring pairs of Channel 4 talent discussing their health in frank conversations, starting with Davina McCall and Roman Kemp chatting about their mental health. Running alongside these, AJ Odudu and Alex Brooker will also feature in 10 second pieces to camera, encouraging the nation to engage in conversations about their health.”

“Off-screen, the partnership continues as part of 4Talks, the thought leadership platform from Channel 4’s advertising team, 4Sales, that aims to explore and discuss challenging and thought-provoking subjects across ad-land. Hosted by AJ Odudu, three short videos will be produced in association with Benenden Health to discuss physical health, mental health and menopause.”

Ewan Douglas, head of sales and commercial development at Channel 4 said: “This creative partnership with Benenden Health is a great example of how brand campaigns can work across multiple touch points within the 4Sales portfolio to increase brand awareness and reach key audiences wherever they’re watching content.

“We hope our audiences enjoy seeing some of our much-loved talent talk openly and honestly about their health and encourage more people to do the same to breakdown unnecessary stigmas around important health issues.”

