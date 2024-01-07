All Sections
Charitable foundation run by York footwear retailer reaches £2m milestone

The Pavers Foundation, a charitable initiative run by York-based comfort footwear retailer Pavers, has recently surpassed the milestone of £2m in donations.
Michael Crossland
By Michael Crossland
Published 7th Jan 2024, 11:45 GMT

The foundation is an employee led initiative with those across the business encouraged to nominate good causes in their local areas. It has donated to hundreds of charities and causes through grant applications submitted by its colleagues since 2018.

Among beneficiaries of the £2 million in donations are food banks, grassroots sports clubs, voluntary organisations, care centres and ventures in disadvantaged communities.

Mark Granger, who was previously chairman of the foundation for three years, said: “We are proud that in less than 5 years, we have managed to reach the fantastic milestone of granting over £2m to causes close to the hearts of our colleagues. It is a privilege to work for a family business that gives back to colleagues.”

Stuart Paver, son of Pavers’ founder, Cathy, assumes the role as Chairman of the Pavers Foundation from January 2024 onwards.

The foundation said Mr Paver has been “instrumental” over the past few years in donating over £400,000 of medical and emergency aid to Ukraine, making a number of trips to affected regions to personally deliver supplies and support those affected by the conflict.

