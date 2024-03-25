Charities to secure up to £5k as WACCL opens application process

Criteria for application includes to be a charity or organisation supporting children or young people in the Wakefield District and able to explain specifically what the funds requested will be used for and what positive impact this will deliver.

Chair of the WACCL committee, Clare Thornton, comments: “We have a fantastic response to our request for beneficiaries during 2023 and we are hoping the same will be said for 2024. There are so many companies that deliver incredible work supporting young people throughout the Wakefield District and we want to ensure that they have access to funds that will allow them to continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The process is purposefully simple and successful organisations could secure as much as £5k if their application is approved.”

Give a Duck Foundation, one of the beneficiaries of WACCL 2023

Having supported Theatre Royal Wakefield Performance Academy, Levi Star, Star Bereavement, The Give A Duck Foundation, Cyclists Fighting Cancer, Sense and Blossom Training and Development during 2023, the organisation is hoping that even more beneficiaries will come forward.

After generous contributions from across the business community raised £25,000 during the event in December 2023, the team are hoping to increase this to£35,000 thanks to a year-round program of fundraising activities culminating in the Christmas Lunch on Thursday 12 December 2024.

Any organisations that would like to apply to be considered as beneficiaries in 2024 should email: [email protected] for an application form. The deadline for all applications is 31 May 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad