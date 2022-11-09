Charity which enables people with mobility issues to explore the Yorkshire countryside needs funding to expand

Access the Dales aims to secure funding which would allow it to extend the services it offers in the Yorkshire Dales to other parts of the UK.

The charity currently runs four hubs from which people can borrow all-terrain mobility vehicles free-of-charge to enjoy the fells and dales of the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

Debbie North, who launched the charity earlier this year, said it was vital that as many people as possible were able to enjoy the landscape by improving accessibility.

Debbie North, founder of Access the Dales, on one of the all-terrain vehicles offered by the charity.

She said: “The response to the hubs has been simply fantastic, from people saying it has allowed them to enjoy the countryside for the first time in years to families who are now able to enjoy the landscape together.

“We have had several requests to open hubs outside of the Yorkshire Dales National Park but we need the resources and infrastructure in place to make that happen. Our vision is to improve accessibility to the countryside across the UK and we’re appealing to people to help us achieve our mission.”

Access the Dales launched in April at the home of its patron Amanda Owen, who is known as the Yorkshire Shepherdess. Her home at Ravenseat in Swaledale was the site of the first Access the Dales hub, with further hubs now located at Nateby, Tebay and Malham. Two more hubs are due to open at Newbiggin and Settle.

The charity is supported by H&H Insurance Brokers which has covered the cost of insuring the all-terrain vehicles, assisted the charity with risk assessments, and designed and supplied unique registration plates for the vehicles.

