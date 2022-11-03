Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co has been instructed to market The White Horse Inn, in Ampleforth. The pub is available on a free of tie leasehold agreement with an asking price of £55,000. The English Heritage site, Byland Abbey is less than three miles west of the pub and welcomes thousands of visitors each year.

The current owners, John and Dawn Grady have invested in the pub recently, creating a newly installed outdoor bar and a refurbished terrace with seating for up to 25 customers. They now wish to sell as they plan to relocate.

Mr Grady said: “The White Horse is a charming country pub with lots of potential. We feel privileged to have taken on such a local landmark and were very warmly welcomed by the villagers as soon as we took over. It's fair to say the community holds an enormous affinity to the pub. They continually talk fondly of great times had in the venue and all want it to continue as a hub of the village. Dawn and I are sad we are unable to develop the business as planned due to unforeseen circumstances but would confidently expect the pub and B&B to go from strength to strength in the right hands.”

David Cash, Hospitality Director who is handling the sale, commented: “The White Horse is your quintessential, North Yorkshire country pub. It has a cosy bar area, with a welcoming restaurant, dining room, and well-appointed, comfortable ensuite bedrooms. The five-star rating on TripAdvisor and the excellent customer reviews are a testament to the way John and Dawn run the business, but also to the pub itself and its location. The business is best suited to an owner-operator, and this is where we expect most interest to come from.”

