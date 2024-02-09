Chatsworth Farm Shop reopens after new fresh look to showcase local suppliers
The award-winning farm shop, established by Duchess Deborah in 1977 and serving the Derbyshire community ever since said the majority of its products produced or prepared on the Chatsworth Estate, or sourced from suppliers within a 30-mile radius.
The refurbishment has improved display areas for the farm shop’s fresh produce and butchery, including a new dry aging fridge for Chatsworth Estate beef, and increased shelf space for local producers. The new direction has been led by Lady Burlington in partnership with Sheffield-based agency 93.
Created with a focus on sustainability, the design honours the traditions of the area by repurposing existing farm shop fixtures and making use of functional and heritage items from Chatsworth House and estate farms.
The farm shop has introduced a refreshed range of Chatsworth branded products, including teas, juices, jams, estate-sourced honey and the Bakewell Tart, alongside a range of locally crafted giftware.
An extended selection of local cheeses has also been launched, produced by Derbyshire-based Hartington Creamery which has connections to Chatsworth dating back to 1870.
Lady Burlington said: “Our focus for the farm shop has always been on supplying the best possible produce for our local community. We want to ensure that our products celebrate the wealth of talented producers on our doorstep and maintain the high quality the farm shop has become known for.”
Elsewhere on the estate, the Stables shop at Chatsworth is also undergoing a redesign to enhance the clothing department.