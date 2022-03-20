The business, which opened its first high street store in Newcastle in 2020, will open its second venue in Leeds in mid-May.

It has taken the last space in 34 Boar Lane, which was recently transformed by investment firm Kinrise.

Meat:Stack will sit alongside Indian street food venue Mowgli & The Collective, an interior design and cafe-bar inspired by the laid-back Los Angeles art scene.

Charles Mair, left, Tom Westman and Allan Hyslop, founders of Meat Stack, which is opening in Leeds in May.

The restaurant will seat up to 60 diners.

Meat:Stack makes its cheeseburgers from rare and traditional beef cuts, sourced from free-range butcher Block and Bottle.

Its menu includes the French Canadian, which is loaded with streaky bacon, blue cheese, garlic butter, chilli-maple syrup, hash brown, American cheese and signature Stack Sauce.

It also features the American West Coast Classic, with American cheese, house made Stack Sauce and shredded lettuce.

Meat:Stack partner and director Allan Hyslop said: “Since we announced that we will be coming to Leeds, we cannot get over the incredible support we have had in the city.

“There is such a great food scene here and we cannot wait to be a part of that.”

He added: “Community is everything to us and we hope to be getting involved with as many businesses, creatives and foodie folk as we possibly can once we are open.