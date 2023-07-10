A chemical company has objected to plans to build new homes and business units beside the River Calder in Wakefield.

Councillors are due to consider an application for a development at Fall Ings island on the edge of the city centre.

JER Associates Management Limited want to build 30 homes, 19 business units and a nature reserve on scrub land between the river and the Calder and Hebble Navigation.

The site is accessed off Waterside Way next to Chantry Waters apartments.

Chemical firm objects to Yorkshire riverside housing scheme over potential dangers

Chemical firm Esseco has objected to the scheme.

The company’s plant at Calder Vale Road is on the opposite river bank to the site which is within a safety zone designated by the Health and Safety Executive.

Esseco is classed as “dangerous substances establishment” due to hazardous materials at the site.

The company is concerned that possible safety issues for any future residents have “not been fully addressed”.

A report states: “There are still clear health and safety risks presented, particularly in respect of the residential units which straddle the inner zone and middle zone.

“The applicant has also failed to set out any mitigation measures to address the very real health and safety concerns in respect of these dwellings and to protect the residents of the proposed development.”

The application is for 24 three-bed and six four-bed properties.

None of the proposed houses will be classed as affordable homes.

The council’s housing policy is for 30 per cent of properties on new developments to be affordable.

The report states the inclusion of affordable properties would not be financially viable and would “bring the delivery of the scheme into doubt”.

The scheme includes raising land levels before building to reduce flooding risks.

If approved, a public right of way along the riverbank will remain with plans to build a cycle path alongside the canal.

The site is within the Wakefield Waters conservation area and close to Chantry Bridge and St Mary’s Chapel, a grade I listed ancient monument.

The nearby pack horse bridge and canal locks are also listed structures.

Other objections call for the land to be left for nature as there are already enough houses near to the city’s waterways.

Council officers have recommended the application be approved subject to conditions.

A report states: “This mixed use new build development has the potential to contribute to the local economy, to bring back into a beneficial economic use a vacant and overgrown site that is located within a designated heritage asset.”