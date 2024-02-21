Cherished colleague celebrates 35 years of service with local care home

Jackie Stonehouse, a much valued Home Services Manager started at Barchester in 1989 and has worked in dedication with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years.

She was presented with a £250 shopping voucher by Home General Manager Emma Smith, a golden leaf and gifts from her colleagues and friends.

Adele Keenan, Employee Services Director at Barchester said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Jackie has achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”

Jackie (left) Celebrating His Long Service Award