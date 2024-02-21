Cherished colleague celebrates 35 years of service with local care home
Jackie Stonehouse, a much valued Home Services Manager started at Barchester in 1989 and has worked in dedication with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years.
She was presented with a £250 shopping voucher by Home General Manager Emma Smith, a golden leaf and gifts from her colleagues and friends.
Adele Keenan, Employee Services Director at Barchester said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Jackie has achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”
Emma Smith, General Manager of Stamford Bridge Beaumont said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 35 years of loyal service with Jackie. She has demonstrated her dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year. I speak for all of us here at The Stamford Bridge Beaumont Care Home when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Jackie.