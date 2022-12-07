CBE+ has invested £2m to create Europe’s first robotic automatedElectroless Nickel Plating (ENP) line at its site in Chesterfield.

The engineering supply chain provider is installing the first 6+1 robotic ENP at its 70,000sq ft state-of-the-art manufacturing facility.

Representing a £2 million investment, the automated plating line will allow the company to undertake a range of innovative projects, including the processing of small, precision-engineered components in high volumes, as well as allowing for a more consistant delivery of high-quality parts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief executive officer, Marie Cooper, said, “This is a significant investment for CBE+ and one that will bring many benefits to the business and our customers.

CBE+ CEO, Marie Cooper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The new plating line reduces the scope for human error by automating dosing control and deposition monitoring and measuring. This results in a consistently high-quality finish on the products we process.

“Automating these tasks means we can redeploy skilled employees to projects that require higher levels of expertise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This will enable the team to use their skills and expertise on projects that will interest and challenge them, as well as helping to drive the business forward.”

The automated line from Sidasa Engineering will also facilitate a highly repeatable surface treatment process, reducing the time taken to complete and send large orders to customers and significantly increasing CBE+’s Electroless Nickel production capacity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The nickel-plating line will be linked with the newly commissioned effluent water treatment plant and combined heat and power (CHP) system.