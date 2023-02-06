Chesterfield Special Cylinders secures contract linked to major UK naval building programme

Pressure Technologies has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Chesterfield Special Cylinders (CSC), has been awarded a contract to supply air pressure vessels for a major UK naval construction programme.
Contract placement for pressure vessel manufacturing for the final phase of the programme is worth £18.2m for CSC, underpinning current market expectations, the statement said.
Chris Walters, Chief Executive of Pressure Technologies, said: “Underpinning the strong defence order book and outlook for the group in (full year 2023) FY23, the contract award demonstrates the continued close collaboration with our major defence customers and recognises the specialised engineering and manufacturing capabilities of Chesterfield Special Cylinders.”