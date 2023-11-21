A fast food restaurant celebrating 12 years since opening is setting its sights on becoming an international brand – with plans afoot to open a new branch in Dubai.

Chickano’s, on Commercial Street, opened in Batley in 2011 and has grown to become a fast food institution in the town. It now has other branches across Yorkshire including on South Street in Dewsbury as well as in Huddersfield, Leeds and Bradford.

Owners Mohammed Laher and Suhel Lunat, who were born and grew up in Batley, are also in the process of going international and opening a new Chickano’s in Dubai.

The owners said they took a risk opening their first branch in Batley but believe it has helped attract other food businesses to the town and kick-start a revival of the town centre.

Chickano’s says it has always valued its community, sponsoring local grassroots football and crickets teams, and supporting local and international charities.

To celebrate their 12th anniversary, the restaurant and takeaway has sponsored Mount Pleasant under sevens and White Rose All Stars under 12s boys football teams for this season.

For the first time, is will also be sponsoring the Battyford Belles Girls under 12s football team, who are based in Mirfield, and Layla Laher, from Dewsbury, who currently plays for York City Girls Academy under 12s, GT Sports, West Riding County FA and is training with the Manchester City development team at the Etihad Campus.

Mr Laher said: “This is a significant milestone for us. We were not able to celebrate the 10th anniversary due to the pandemic but we want to extend our heartfelt appreciation to our loyal customers and the entire Batley and surrounding communities. Our journey would not have been possible without our dedicated team and our customers.”

Mr Lunat added: “We look forward to serving people for many years to come and embrace the next chapter of our journey with the transformation of the Batley town centre under the Levelling Up Fund.”