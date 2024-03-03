Chief executive of engineering group NG Bailey to retire after 14 years

David Hurcomb, who will step down in May 2024, will be succeeded by Jonathan Stockton.

Under Mr Hurcomb’s leadership, Ilkley-based NG Bailey, the UK’s largest independent engineering and services business, has experienced growth and diversification.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Hurcomb, outgoing chief executive of NG Bailey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Stockton joined NG Bailey in 2016 and has held several senior roles within the business, including chief financial officer and chief operating officer. He was appointed to the group board in 2021 and has worked closely with Mr Hurcomb at a strategic group level as part of this planned transition.

Following his retirement in May, Mr Hurcomb will continue to work closely with the business for a short period to support the transition of responsibility and overall leadership to Mr Stockton.

Mr Hurcomb said: “I am immensely proud of the many remarkable highlights and achievements there have been over the years, and it has been a pleasure to have worked with so many talented colleagues.”