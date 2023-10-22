Children's cartoon series launched on YouTube by Yorkshire couple achieves over a million views in first month
Lammy, created by Yorkshire couple, Matthew and Claudia Hurst, is designed to educate children, under the age of four, through the magical world of song and story-telling.
Each three minute episode follows the journey of Lammy Lamb and his two friends, Pup Pup and Bobsie, as they explore, play and learn on their journey of growing up.
Lammy weaves essential life lessons into each playful episode helping to foster cognitive, social and emotional growth.
Mrs Hurst said: “After research into the animation market, we soon spotted it was predominantly dominated with remakes of original nursery rhymes and a lot of the same content, which is why we decided to take matters into our own hands.
"We launched LAMMY as a fresh take on animation, with original songs and content, and are so happy to see that it is already a fan favourite with over one million views. There’s lots more in the pipeline and we can’t wait for viewers to see what we have in store - this is only just the start.”