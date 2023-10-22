A children's cartoon series that made its YouTube debut last month is making its mark in the children’s entertainment sector, after surpassing one million views.

Lammy, created by Yorkshire couple, Matthew and Claudia Hurst, is designed to educate children, under the age of four, through the magical world of song and story-telling.

Each three minute episode follows the journey of Lammy Lamb and his two friends, Pup Pup and Bobsie, as they explore, play and learn on their journey of growing up.

Lammy weaves essential life lessons into each playful episode helping to foster cognitive, social and emotional growth.

Mrs Hurst said: “After research into the animation market, we soon spotted it was predominantly dominated with remakes of original nursery rhymes and a lot of the same content, which is why we decided to take matters into our own hands.