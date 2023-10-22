All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled

Children's cartoon series launched on YouTube by Yorkshire couple achieves over a million views in first month

A children's cartoon series that made its YouTube debut last month is making its mark in the children’s entertainment sector, after surpassing one million views.
Lizzie Murphy
By Lizzie Murphy
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 16:45 BST

Lammy, created by Yorkshire couple, Matthew and Claudia Hurst, is designed to educate children, under the age of four, through the magical world of song and story-telling.

Each three minute episode follows the journey of Lammy Lamb and his two friends, Pup Pup and Bobsie, as they explore, play and learn on their journey of growing up.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lammy weaves essential life lessons into each playful episode helping to foster cognitive, social and emotional growth.

Most Popular
Lammy, a children's cartoon series that made its YouTube debut last month, has already surpassed one million views.Lammy, a children's cartoon series that made its YouTube debut last month, has already surpassed one million views.
Lammy, a children's cartoon series that made its YouTube debut last month, has already surpassed one million views.

Mrs Hurst said: “After research into the animation market, we soon spotted it was predominantly dominated with remakes of original nursery rhymes and a lot of the same content, which is why we decided to take matters into our own hands.

"We launched LAMMY as a fresh take on animation, with original songs and content, and are so happy to see that it is already a fan favourite with over one million views. There’s lots more in the pipeline and we can’t wait for viewers to see what we have in store - this is only just the start.”

Related topics:YorkshireYouTube