The Scarborough-headquartered UK arm of the Canadian giant, which produces Home Chips, Jackets, and new-to-market Baby Hasselbacks, has undergone a seven-year transformation to modernise the manufacturing operation.

This investment has upgraded the site to futureproof it for decades to come and aims to demonstrate McCain’s commitment to the local community.

The company said the transformation goes beyond operational enhancements and contributes to the business’ wider sustainability goals.

Baby Hasselbacks are made at McCain's Scarborough factory, which has undergone a £170m transformation. Picture supplied by McCain

It added that that the investment ensures that the factory meets ongoing increased demand for products whilst also improving efficiency.

The upgrades, which include a £23m investment in an industry-leading wastewater treatment facility, have reduced water and energy intensity through initiatives such as energy recovery systems.

The upgrades made to the facility include using the best available technology to reduce organic material, including starch, in the wastewater by over 97 per cent and filter out bacteria.

For 50 years, starchy washing water from potatoes at the plant was discharged into the sea – for the past seven years, via a 1.5-mile-long outfall into Cornelian Bay.

Campaigners have repeatedly raised concerns about its impact on water quality.

McCain said it has always been fully compliant with EA regulations and has always treated its water before it is discharged, with daily monitoring and testing taking place on site.

The upgraded facility features additional steps with a biological treatment stage, as well as an anaerobic reactor. This produces biogas, which is converted to electricity which powers the new facility.

The new system will also involve daily monitoring and testing.

Jillian Moffatt, regional president at McCain Foods GB&I, said: "Scarborough has been the home of McCain GB for over 50 years and as a good neighbour, we always look to invest in the community we operate in, from opening up a community shop last summer to completing extensive works to our Scarborough factory.

“The £170m investment shows our commitment to innovation, sustainability and our North Yorkshire community. These significant upgrades have futureproofed our home in Scarborough for decades to come.”

McCain is the area’s largest private employer and works in partnership with over 200 suppliers, potato growers and community organisations in the region.

Sales at McCain Foods surge to more than £700m during its latest financial year.

The UK arm posted a revenue of £712.5m for the year to June 30, 2023, up from £596.3m.