Chong Qing Chinese: Sheffield city centre residents object against takeaway’s 3am student snacks plan

The proposal by Chong Qing Chinese restaurant on Glossop Road will be considered by Sheffield City Council’s licensing sub-committee on Tuesday (April 23). The applicant is company director Tianhui Zhuo.

A report to the committee quotes the restaurant asking to extend its hours from 11pm “to accommodate new BBQ snack options for Chinese students who enjoy late-night snacks, which the premises operators have received many requests for”.

One local resident has complained, as well as residents’ association Changing Sheffield.

Chong Qing restaurant on Glossop Road in Sheffield city centre is asking Sheffield City Council to extend its takeaway hours to 3am seven days a week. Picture: Google Maps

Association chair Peter Sephton said: “On the face of it, this seems like a simple request – through a back door of the premises to supply Chinese students with these ‘late-night snacks, which the premises operators have received many requests for’.

“But seen by ChangingSheff – the residents’ association for the city centre – it represents the first battle, in what may be many more, to protect the residential areas in the centre for 27,000 residents to enjoy a good night’s sleep. Chong Qing will also serve take-out Chinese meals to anyone requesting them.”

Mr Sephton said that the venue is very close to the council’s Devonshire Green night-time quiet area boundary, where late-night opening is restricted, which he said stops where West Street becomes Glossop Road.

He added: “If the licensing sub-committee allows this seemingly innocuous application to go through, it will act as a Trojan Horse for the activities on Wild West Street to extend to the ring road at Upper Hanover Street – everyone will want to join the party!”

This would add to the disruption of the lives of people living nearby, who already put up with noise and anti-social behaviour, he said.

Mr Sephton said: “For some time we have been concerned about the looming battle between the night-time economy and the repopulation of the city centre – predicted to be 35,000 residents by 2030. The council has only minimal protections in place for residents living within the inner ring road.