Members of the public are invited to have their say on a new neighbourhood which is set to create 1,000 new homes and revitalise the former retail heart of a city centre.

Bradford Council and the English Cities Fund (ECF) are working in partnership to create a new sustainable neighbourhood at the heart of Bradford in the ‘top of town’ and Darley Street areas, which includes the sites of the Kirkgate and Oastler shopping centres.

ECF’s vision for City Village is driven by the need to reduce outdated retail stock and reshape this part of the city centre to reflect changing times in the economy, creating a revitalised new retail core as well as new public spaces, homes and streets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local residents, businesses and stakeholders are being asked to take part in an online survey or attend a roadshow event where they can meet the project team and share their views on plans for this ambitious scheme.

Members of the public are being asked to share their views on plans for Bradford’s new neighbourhood scheme.

Together with the council, ECF is currently exploring the key elements for delivery, funding and phasing of City Village with an ambition to create a safe, healthy, attractive neighbourhood; with high-quality public spaces, modern landscaping and traffic-calmed streets.

The project will look to build on the momentum of the new £23m Darley Street Market development, NEC Bradford Live and the recently completed One City Park building, as well as the major highway and public realm infrastructure improvements taking place across the city as part of the Bradford City Centre Walking and Cycling Improvements scheme.

The public consultation survey can be filled in at bradfordcityvillage.com and is open until January 7, 2024. Members of the public can also meet the project team at a number of public roadshow events including: Kirkgate Shopping Centre on December 7 between 12pm and 4pm, The Broadway on December 8 between 2.30pm and 6.30pm and The Broadway on December 9 between 11.30am and 3.30pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ECF is a strategic joint venture between developer Muse, which has recently built the 56,400 sq ft One City Park office scheme in Bradford; investor Legal & General; and the government’s housing and regeneration agency, Homes England.

Simon Dew, development director at ECF, said: “Whilst much needed new housing is at the heart of this vision, City Village will also boost opportunities for independent retail, cafes, bars and business spaces.

"At this early stage as our plans are still taking shape, we’re starting a conversation with local residents and businesses. We want to hear their views on our initial ideas for regenerating this area of the city and understand what’s important to them.

"We plan to submit a planning application for City Village towards the end of 2024, and there will be further opportunities for people to get involved as our plans develop.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Alex Ross-Shaw, Bradford Council’s executive member for regeneration, planning and transport, added: “City Village is one of the most significant regeneration developments in the district, bringing not just much needed quality housing into the city centre, but also providing opportunities for our independent retail and hospitality businesses.

"This first consultation is an early opportunity for people to have their say and help shape the future of the historic ‘top of town’ area of the city centre.”

City Village also features in the new strategic place partnership between the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and Homes England, announced earlier this year.