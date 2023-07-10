Claims deer habitat will be destroyed if major Yorkshire housing scheme is approved

Objectors say a plan to build 201 homes on former agricultural land will destroy the habitat of deer who roam the area.

Persimmon Homes has applied for permission to build the properties on Wakefield Council-owned land at Ackton Pasture, in Whitwood, near Castleford.

The 7.5 hectare site, near the M62, is close to a number housing projects which have already been completed by the company.

There are plans to build a range of one to four-bedroom houses and bungalows, with 30 per cent of properties designated for affordable housing.

It also includes building a communal public space and landscaping of the area.

The planning application has been recommended for approval, despite receiving 98 objections.

Referring to the main concerns, a report states: “Local deer are often present along with other wildlife such as birds, foxes, bats, squirrels and mice which would be lost by the proposal.”

Other objectors said the area is already over developed and local roads will not be able to cope with an increase in traffic.

It is also claimed the project will put further pressure on the demand for local services, including schools and healthcare.

An objection on the council’s planning portal complains of too many “soulless, homogenised, insta-houses” in the area.

It continues: “The proposed area is home to a wealth of nature.

“My partner and I walk in this area daily and it is an essential part of our daily life serving our fitness and mental health.

“We have frequently seen deer, horses, foxes, owls, sparrow hawks, kestrels and badgers.

“I see absolutely no need whatsoever for further planning that will evict such a bounty that we are lucky to have on our doorstep.

“Whitwood has become a never-ending construction site of lego houses reminiscent of the Stepford Wives.”

Council officers have recommended that the application be approved subject to conditions.

The report says an ecological impact assessment concluded that the proposal “would not adversely impact on any protected habitats.”

The document also states: “Development of the site will result in a net loss to biodiversity through the loss of existing trees and habitat.

“The detailed design and layout of the scheme would result in a high standard of housing environment by virtue of the proposed layout, scale, design and landscaping that would protect the amenity of existing residents.

“There are considered to be no technical reasons to withhold planning permission.”