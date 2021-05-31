Clarion’s family law team promotes new partner

Jane Ingleby (left), partner in Clarion’s family law team, with Justine Osmotherley, head of the team

With over 20 years’ experience across all aspects of family law, Ms Ingleby joined Clarion in 2016 as a legal director and the law firm said she has provided technical expertise to many high profile clients.

Clarion said she has particular skills in the areas of complex private law children’s proceedings, surrogacy, cohabitation and finance cases.

Justine Osmotherley, partner and head of the family law team at Clarion, said: “Jane has made an invaluable contribution to the continued success of our family practice, from assisting with the management of the team and business development, to using her impressive technical skills in specialist areas of family law to support our clients and further enhance our reputation.

"This promotion is a well deserved recognition of her hard work and talent.”

Ms Ingleby added: “Clarion’s approach of working to achieve the best result for each individual client, chimes perfectly with my own. We are supporting people at an extremely distressing time in their lives and share a commitment to achieving the best possible outcome for our clients.

"I am proud to be taking on the role of partner in such a well-regarded team.”

Ms Ingleby has been recognised in Chambers and the Legal 500 and is Resolution accredited.