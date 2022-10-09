Classic 19th century pub and hotel close to Hepworth Wakefield set for new lease of life

The Holmfield Arms in Wakefield is due to close this month to undergo a major refurbishment. The six-figure investment will see a total overhaul of both the pub area and hotel rooms ahead of its reopening in early November.

A spokesman said: “The Holmfield Arms, situated in the middle of open parkland near the Hepworth Wakefield art museum, is perfect for dog walkers and those looking to enjoy outdoor activities nearby, with sections of the pub also dog friendly.”

Tyrone Bentham, the general manager of the Holmfield Arms, which dates from the 19th century, said: “The Holmfield Arms is a popular spot for so many in the West Yorkshire area, with guests coming from all over to enjoy the parkland which surrounds it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This renovation will transform the layout of the pub, providing customers with the best environment to enjoy our top-notch food and drinks menu, while also providing overnight guests with a comfortable and modern hotel experience. We can’t wait to welcome people back through our doors when the work is complete.”

The Holmfield team is looking to recruit staff as part of this investment, with part time roles available for front of house staff.