Climate and nature commitments sought from Yorkshire’s business community

Businesses and organisations from across Yorkshire and Humber are being invited to sign a pledge to show their commitment to tackling the climate and ecological emergency and helping the region to thrive and become climate ready.

Yorkshire and Humber Climate Commission, an independent body set up to support and guide the region’s organisations, will launch a Climate Action Pledge today at the Yorkshire Post Climate Change Summit at the Royal Armouries in Leeds.

Liz Barber, chair of Yorkshire and Humber Climate Commission, said:

“With COP27 in Egypt putting a global focus on climate action, it’s the perfect time for us to seize the initiative as a region and show how businesses and organisations can demonstrate strong leadership at all levels here in Yorkshire and Humber.

“We are launching a ‘sprint’ of climate action today, and we want to see a year of progress that puts us on the road to net zero, improves our fantastic natural assets, helps us build our resilience to climate impacts, and does this in a way that leaves no-one or nowhere behind.

“This is an opportunity for businesses and organisations to create a movement for a greener, more secure and prosperous Yorkshire and Humber.”

The pledge is the first of its kind in the UK to require businesses and organisations to make a commitment across four areas of action: becoming climate resilient; reducing carbon emissions; enhancing nature and biodiversity; and promoting a just transition.

Six organisations have already signed up ahead of the formal launch: Hull City Council, Greenhead College in Huddersfield, Yorkshire and North East Environment Agency, Aura Innovation Centre in Hull, Sheffield Teaching Hospital and West Yorkshire Integrated Health.

Leader of Hull City Council Councillor Mike Ross said: “The City Council welcomes the opportunity to sign the Yorkshire and Humber Climate Commission Climate Pledge. It builds upon the strong commitments the Council has already made in declaring a climate and ecological emergency.

"The pledge reflects the key principles in our climate strategy and our commitment as a council to ensure that residents benefit from the net zero transition and that we are prepared for a changed climate.”

Signatories to the pledge will be signposted to support tools and services to help them achieve their commitments. Opportunities for business engagement and networking to ensure best practice from around the region are being developed, and the Commission is also seeking to develop an online Climate Leadership Training Programme to support pledge organisations.

Mike Dugher, Yorkshire area director of the Environment Agency said: “The impacts of the climate are already being felt in our region. Extreme weather like flooding and heatwaves will increase in frequency and intensity in the years to come, so it’s vital to work in partnership, encouraging others to act now on the climate emergency and invest in adaptation.

