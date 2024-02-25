Climb24: Entrepreneurs urged to attend investment festival with a difference returning to Leeds in summer

The inaugural Climb festival last year attracted 1,500 delegates, over 220 speakers and 150 active investors to a two-day event at Leeds Dock.

The event is returning to the same venue on June 5 and 6, with organisers pledging this year’s conference Climb24 will be “bigger, better and bolder” as it connects entrepreneurs with potential investors and hosts masterclasses and workshops.

Partners this year supporting the event include British Business Bank and UBS.

The Climb event is returning to Leeds in June.

Climb24 founder Gordon Bateman said: “Many investors struggle to find opportunities outside their usual networks. Likewise, business leaders seeking funding may not know how to identify the right people that can help them to access finance.

"Climb24 is here to change that. Our goal is to connect the dots in a meaningful way, showcasing the amazing innovation happening in cities outside of London and speeding up investment into local and regional ecosystems.”

Businessman and former rugby league professional Bolu Fagborun was a speaker at last year’s event and is now assisting in its organisation as an adviser.

“It is a festival for people who want to grow, scale and change their business,” he said.

"Gordon wanted to build this event here and get the biggest and brightest but also people who need investment and get them close to people who can provide it.”

Last year’s event was opened by rapper Testament and Mr Fagborun said it aims to be different than similar conferences.

"The environment is a little bit more welcoming and a bit more hip compared to some investor-led events which can be shirt and tie-led and can be a bit intimidating for founders.

"You want to come to an environment where people want to do business.

"There were over 100 workshops on things like founder burnout to mine which was on how an elite sports mindset can fuel entrepreneurship.

"There’s going to be a real wide range of speakers this year.”

Mr Fagborun said the intention is to attract people from across the country and around the world to the conference.

"It is an event hosted in Leeds but it is not a Leeds event.”

Organisers are looking to attract industry professionals, influential figures from business, venture capital, academia, and innovation ecosystems and public sector decision-makers to the event.

Mr Fagborun, whose own courier business Same Day Solutions was able to expand after receiving a £15,000 loan from the British Business Bank, said investment in small businesses can help take them to the next level.

"Finance helps you get there a lot quicker and also with investment, normally comes support so you are getting more expertise.

“If you are a founder, you need to build a team. Climb is one of those things where you could come along and meet a future non-exec or a future business partner.”

Tickets to the event start from £125 for business founders.

Mr Fagborun said it was important to set a reasonable price for small business owners to attend.

"For £125 it could change your business. One of the toughest things is getting in front of the right people.

"Having an event where these people will be around is gold-dust.

"People want to put money into serious businesses.”

Dr Sophie Dale-Black - Director, UK Network (Midlands and North of England) at the British Business Bank, said: “Climb23 created new and inclusive opportunities for innovative smaller businesses to find out more about finance options, how to ensure they were ready for that finance, as well as connecting with investors from all over the world.