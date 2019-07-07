Clugston CEO Bob Vickers resigns with Glynn Thomas taking over as interim CEO

Construction, logistics, facilities management and property development company Clugston has announced that its CEO Bob Vickers has left the business having previously tendered his resignation.

The Scunthorpe-based business has appointed Glynn Thomas as interim group CEO. Mr Thomas has a background in construction, as well as facilities services, in both public and private sector organisations.

Mr Vickers helped restructure the business, overseeing changes to the senior management team and creating a new operating platform for each of the company’s business units.

Clugston said that Mr Vickers had decided that the next phase of the firm’s development requires different leadership to take the business forward.

John Clugston, chairman of Clugston Group, expressed disappointment at Mr Vickers resignation.

However, the company said Mr Clugston was grateful for the “positive contribution” he has brought to the group, “wishing him well for the future”.

Mr Vickers joined Clugston in 2017 from the former multinational facilities management giant Carillion plc, where he was adirector in Carillion Construction Services.

Prior to that, Mr Vickers held senior roles at Wimpey Construction, Morrisons, Anglian Water Group (AWG), Gleeson Building and Balfour Beatty.

Clugston Group was established in 1937 by the current chairman’s father. The business has offices and operations in Scunthorpe, Leeds and Stockton-on-Tees. Last year, Clugston said turnover had increased to more than £176m for the 2017-18 financial year.