Co-op calls for urgent legislative reform to protect frontline workers

The report outlines the stark realities faced by shopworkers and retailers and calls for urgent legislative reform to protect frontline workers and communities.

Central Co-op, which has 13 stores in Yorkshire, is encouraging its members, customers and staff to write to their local MPs and advocate for legislative reform, seeking to criminalise assaults on shopworkers.

The business saw a 59 per cent increase in retail crime across its trading estate in 2023.

Last year, the society wrote 34 letters to MPs and hosted 10 Member of Parliament (MP) and Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) visits at stores that had undergone an assault.

The white paper comes after the British Retail Consortium (BRC) released its 2024 report, which highlight that incidents of violence and abuse in retail environments had increased to over 1,300 per day, and theft more than doubled to 16.7 million.

It highlights key statistics and insights, including the Co-operative Group’s latest 10-point plan to tackle retail crime.

One of the central proposals outlined in the white paper is an amendment to the Criminal Justice Bill, which seeks to criminalise assaults on shopworkers. By enacting this measure, the Co-op said Parliament can send a clear message that violence and organised crime within retail environments will not be tolerated.

Central Co-op urges MPs to support this vital amendment and calls on PCC candidates to pledge their commitment to tackling retail crime. The white paper highlights the importance of collective action in creating safer and more resilient retail environments for all.

Sarah Dickins, chief people officer at Central Co-op, said: “The safety and wellbeing of our colleagues will always be paramount to us. No one should have to fear threats, violence or abuse, and the fact this is increasing across the retail industry in our society is unacceptable.

"We continue to invest in measures to keep our colleagues safe, whilst offering the best in-store experience we can for our members and customers. We’re working with law enforcement as well as local MPs to campaign for change together by amending the Criminal Justice Bill and hope that together, as an industry, we can make this meaningful difference to all retail workers.”

