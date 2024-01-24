Co-op unveils new strategy to open new convenience shops, lower prices and grow membership

The company, which has operations ranging from grocery stores to funerals, also said it is launching a new round of price cuts for its members as it seeks to accelerate sales growth.

The Co-op has seen its food operation lose market share over the past year, according to analysts at Kantar, as many shoppers have turned to discounter rivals in the face of tighter budgets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In September, the group also revealed a dip in revenues of around £200m for the half-year to July, compared with the same period a year earlier.

The Co-op has said it plans to snap up new convenience shops and rapidly grow its membership programme as part of its new growth strategy. Picture: Co-op/PA Wire

However, yesterday the company said it saw improved momentum last year through growth in its membership programme, increasing by almost 15 per cent to around five million members, who also become part-owners in the co-operative.

It said it now plans to grow this to eight million members by 2030 as part of its fresh growth plan.

In grocery, the Co-op said it is seeking to grow its share of the UK convenience market, with ambitions to buy new potential Co-op shops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also aims to more-than-double its number of new franchise stores and open 400 new shops in its Nisa business as part of the strategy.

The retailer said it would invest in lowering 117 further prices on everyday products as part of its latest round of membership prices.

The Co-op said it brings the firm's total investment in member pricing to around £100m.