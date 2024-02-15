Colin Appleyard Motor Group is acquired by D. M. Keith as part of expansion plans
Colin Appleyard Limited, one of the oldest Suzuki and Subaru dealer groups in the UK, has been acquired by Leeds headquartered D. M. Keith Motor Group.
Colin Appleyard Limited was founded by the late Colin Appleyard in 1971 and has been run by his son Robin since 2010.
The company has grown to represent Suzuki in Bradford, Keighley, Ashton-Under-Lyne and Huddersfield, alongside Subaru in Keighley and Huddersfield.
D. M. Keith acquired Ringways Ford and Kia in Leeds in 2021 and now operates 19 businesses across sites in Yorkshire, Lincolnshire and Greater Manchester.
This acquisition sees the group grow to an anticipated 2024 turnover of more than £300m.
In a statement, D. M. Keith said: “Colin Appleyard Motor Group is a great strategic fit for D. M. Keith: both businesses are culturally aligned, incorporate family values and place a strong emphasis on delivering customer service with a personal touch.
“The two businesses have both been established for more than 50 years, each earning an excellent reputation within the motor industry. On February 14, all Colin Appleyard employees and assets were transferred to D. M. Keith Ltd, increasing the total number of D. M. Keith employees by 125.”
Managing Director, Dougal Keith said: “Our business is built on a passion for customer service, and our aim is to be trusted and respected by everyone who encounters us for the lifetime of their motoring needs.”
The deal was brokered by David Kendrick and Ian McMahon of UHY Manchester, funded by Natwest Bank and legal advice was supplied by Gordons, based in Leeds.
