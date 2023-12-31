Commercial property deals in Yorkshire are around 70 per cent down in 2023 – but there should be “cautious optimism” for next year, it has been suggested.

North Yorkshire-based The Property Partnership Group said there were a number of factors at play behind the drop-off in transactions compared to 2022.

Director Edgar Seligman said: “It has been reported that the value of industrial, office and retail buildings across the Leeds and North Yorkshire markets has dropped by an average of five to 10 per cent since the start of the year and high inflation, interest rates and poor economic growth continue to dominate the national conversation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“However, we believe this is an over-simplistic estimate, as there are intricacies within the sectors, with the value of industrial and offices staying roughly even over the period, but the retail element continues to underperform. In addition, and possibly more relevantly, transactional volumes across all sectors in Yorkshire are down by as much as 70 per cent, when compared to 2022 as a whole.”

Tom Robinson and Toby Millbank from The Property Partnership

According to CoStar, £530.9m of deals took place in 2023 compared to £1.39bn in 2022.

Mr Edgar added: “Simply put, the price gap between what a landlord is willing to sell for and what an investor is prepared to pay has led to a lack of deals in the market and pricing accurately has proven difficult for many, as the market finds its base – with investors cautious and sellers over optimistic.

“There remain significant volumes of capital chasing industrial and well-located office assets, but anything non-core is failing to transact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With the steadying of the money markets in recent months, the future appears far more stable for investors, and the majority of our investor clients are now considering re-entering the market, with lower entry prices providing higher yielding opportunities and better prospects for strong income and capital growth.