Commercial Property Partners secure multi-million-pound deal for Wakefield office scheme

Agreed by commercial real estate specialists Commercial Property Partners (CPP) on behalf of its client M7 Real Estate, the deal was concluded for an undisclosed sum.

International House is a modern purpose-built building with basement car parking for 18 cars in addition to surface car parking. Its high specification comes VAV air conditioning for occupier comfort.

Trinity Business Park comprises a modern mixed-use scheme that houses seven detached buildings. Located within 0.5 miles of Wakefield City Centre, tenants enjoy swift access to the M1 motorway and Wakefield main line station.

As a secure business park with one entrance and egress, it offers manned security personnel and includes a range of modern industrial and office buildings providing a total of 95,710 sq ft. and 372 parking spaces on site.

CPP Director Robin Bullas commented: “This deal reflects a strong office investment opportunity in Wakefield, despite tough market conditions.