Commercial property sector must wake up to importance of accessible workplace design: Ian Streets

It was easily missed given the time of year, but the last couple of weeks of 2022 were chosen by CBRE to publish “Building Belonging”, exploring the benefits of inclusive design.

For us, it stood out in this newspaper’s business pages because we know from experience the commercial property sector isn’t as clued-up on accessibility as it should be.

For example, we frequently find that property professionals are unaware that the Equality Act 2010 replaced the Disability Discrimination Act except in Northern Ireland.

You’re unlikely to be able to embrace regulations and guidance if you don’t even know they exist, and it’s therefore to be hoped that awareness will be increased by the report from one of the sector’s global heavyweights.

Ian Streets of About Access. Picture: Neil Holmes

CBRE acknowledges from the outset that it’s up to society to make the environmental modifications necessary for the full participation of people with disabilities in all areas of social life.

They also highlight five areas measures for removing barriers.

Leadership teams must lead by example. Organisations should improve their

understanding of accessibility by engaging with stakeholders and employees. They should also connect with charities and organisations, on ideas and expertise to accelerate progress. It’s important to consider inclusive design throughout the life cycle of a property.

Finally, engaging an expert consultant can help to navigate inclusive design and ensure adherence to the latest legislation and best practice.

The report identifies that inclusive design applies to the whole workplace experience and the key to making a space usable is to ensure as much flexibility and choice as possible.

All individuals should be able to navigate a space in a way that supports their needs, for instance meeting with and learning from colleagues. That includes technology, which has the potential to make a big difference but only if it can be used in an inclusive way.

The report notes that globally about 15 per cent of the population – over a billion people – experience accessibility issues, with the number increasing because of ageing.

CBRE’s view is that the focus on accessibility doesn’t go far enough and mutual benefits can accrue from making workplaces suitable, comfortable and usable by addressing the range of user needs rather than just the users themselves.

CBRE reports that 36 per cent of its clients said inclusive design was “very important” or “so important that the decision would turn on it”, but that 32 per cent felt that it was “not important at all” or even “not relevant”.

Other surveys quoted by CBRE show that 83 per cent of Gen Z candidates said a company’s commitment to diversity and inclusion matters when choosing an employer. Also, greater inclusion of workers who have a disability improves returns for shareholders, and companies with greater diversity are more likely to outperform competitors.

CBRE’s verdict is that the business case for inclusion is compelling. They recognise it is the cornerstone of innovation, fostering diversity and creativity, and they rightly challenge the real estate industry to do more.

