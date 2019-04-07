Archbishop officially marks work on key York construction site

The Archbishop of York Dr John Sentamu officially broke ground on the Hudson Quarter site in Central York.

The Palace Capital owned site, located just off Toft Green, is being transformed into new apartments, office space and landscaped grounds which will create vibrant a new quarter in the heart of the city.

The two-acre development on the site of the former Hudson House includes 127 luxury apartments, 34,500 sq ft of Grade-A office space and 5,000 sq ft of other commercial uses, located in four buildings around a landscaped central courtyard. Caddick Construction is the main contractor and is onsite now. Completion is expected by in spring 2021.

Neil Sinclair, CEO of Palace Capital plc, said: “This is a major development for York and we are proud to have the Archbishop with us to formally start the construction work.

“Hudson Quarter will be a luxury new development in one of the best locations in the City and represents a major investment and commitment to York.”

The Archbishop of York, Dr John Sentamu said: “I was delighted to conduct a ceremonial ground breaking ceremony at Hudson Quarter. It signals work is starting on this ambitious development in the heart of York that will provide a

high quality new place for people to live and work. This site has been under- utilised for many years and these plans will breathe new life into the area. The proposals have a wow factor and I look forward to seeing it being built over the next two years.”

Hudson Quarter will also include a new landscaped link from the railway station, opposite the site, through to Toft Green.