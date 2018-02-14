Saab grows its Hull team with new premises

Defence and security company Saab has expanded its team in Hull with the leasing of a 2,000 sq ft office from regeneration company Wykeland Group.

The Saab team is moving to the waterfront @TheDock development from the neighbouring Centre for Digital Innovation (C4DI) tech hub.

Saab established its UK team for SAFE at C4DI just 10 months ago, with a core of nine software developers and engineers. The team has now expanded to 22 – the majority recruited locally – with plans to grow to up to 50 staff over the next two years.

The second-floor office at No.1 @TheDock is now Saab’s fifth UK location, each focused on a specific industry sector, with Hull the UK hub for the Public Safety business unit.

Simon Read, UK Director of Saab’s Public Safety business unit, said: “When we first came to Hull we looked at various locations and settled on C4DI because of the sense of community, the buzz and the tech focus.

“C4DI has surpassed our expectations – it’s been great. The software developers and engineers love it here.”