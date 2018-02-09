Stylish new property developments come to Meltham

An outstanding opportunity to enjoy country living with city perks

Want to enjoy all the benefits of rural life but still enjoy great links to cities across Yorkshire? Semi-rural living doesn’t get much better than Willow Reach, Meltham.

Each property has the added benefit of a south-facing garden and exquisite views over the countryside.

A stylish range of three to four-bedroom houses on the edge of the Peak District is available now, offering buyers painstakingly-crafted and beautifully-finished properties.

Each property has the added benefit of a south-facing garden and exquisite views over the countryside.

However, there isn’t long to snap up one of these family homes as only four of the 13 Berkeley DeVeer properties are still available.

Stylish finish

Villeroy & Boch Sanitary Ware is included throughout and all houses are fitted with security alarms as standard.

Every home in Willow Reach is finished to the highest standard, inside and out.

Properties benefit from Magnet kitchens, solid oak doors, handrails and newel posts, NovaBell tiles and Hive electrical products.

Villeroy & Boch Sanitary Ware is included throughout and all houses are fitted with security alarms as standard.

They are carefully designed to combine traditional features with contemporary home comforts, utilising the latest materials and technology to give you a home that is built to last.

The Willow Reach site plan

Transport

Despite its idyllic location, Willow Reach has excellent access to both the M1 and M62 for easy journeys to Wakefield, Sheffield, Leeds or Manchester.

There are several nearby railway stations and both Manchester and Leeds airports are less than an hour’s drive away.

“This is semi-rural build but it has great transport links so from a commuter’s point of view it is very, very good,” said David Waddington, from agents Linley and Simpson.

A closer look

A fantastic home for those considering the Help to Buy scheme, The Woodhouse is a three-bedroom mews with two parking spaces.

Priced at an affordable £210,000, it not only has a family bathroom and downstairs toilet but also a master bedroom with ensuite.

Attractive bifold doors open out onto the south facing garden from the living area.

If you are looking for something a little bigger, The Churchill, priced at £400,000, could be the dream house for you.

This four-bedroom detached property with integral garage includes a spacious ground floor with an entry hall, study, large living room and kitchen-diner with bifold doors leading out to the rear garden, as well as separate utility.

Upstairs there are four large double bedrooms and a family bathroom, with the master benefitting from a dressing room and ensuite.

Also still available are The Dashwoods – two four-bedroom, detached houses, with integral garages, priced at £425,000.

A central hallway leads onto a large lounge with feature bay window at the front of the property with a large modern kitchen and utility, dining area and spacious family area to the rear.

Upstairs again features four impressive double bedrooms, one with dressing area and ensuite, and a family bathroom.

Your chance to view

On Saturday, February 17, and Sunday, February 18, Berkeley DeVeer will be holding special open day events at Willow Reach.

There will be opportunities to view the stunning remaining properties from 11am to 3pm on Saturday and midday to 3pm on Sunday.

For more information on the open days, call 01937 543595.

“The open days are a great opportunity for potential buyers to experience first-hand what Berkeley DeVeer is all about,” said David.

Find out more

Linley and Simpson acts on behalf of Berkeley DeVeer for all its properties as well as providing land opportunities for future developments.

Berkeley DeVeer is building throughout Yorkshire, for more information visit www.berkeleydeveer.co.uk