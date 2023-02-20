Avant Homes West Yorkshire has started construction on a 7.25-acre site in Rotherham to deliver 70 new-build homes with a gross development value of around £20.5m.

Located three miles east of Rotherham town centre on Brecks Lane, the development will comprise a mix of three, four and five-bedroom homes.

Avant Homes West Yorkshire managing director, Alastair Hart, said: “We’ve had great success delivering almost 400 homes at Waverley in Rotherham, so we are pleased to be extending our presence in the town with 70 new homes at Brecks Lane Park."

Called Brecks Lane Park, the development received planning permission in August last year. The overall build programme is estimated to take approximately two years. The first homes set to be ready for occupation in August.

Work underway - Avant Homes has received planning permission to deliver a £20.7m, 70-home development in Rotherham

Of the 70 homes being built, 25 per cent have been designated to affordable housing. Avant Homes has also committed to a community contribution of more than £220,000 towards local education and transport, including bus services and sustainable travel.

Avant Homes West Yorkshire currently has eight live developments ranging from Wakefield to Waverley.

