Construction materials group Breedon has unveiled plans to secure the future of a Yorkshire quarry for the rest of the decade.

North Cave Quarry in Brough, near Hull, is a well-established sand, gravel and clay quarry with operations dating back over 30 years. However, Breedon said the existence of the quarry is at risk, as reserves are due to run out in the coming years.

The business is bringing forward its plans to extend the quarry to the northwest, which it said would secure its future, along with existing jobs at the quarry and within the local supply chain.

The development will also secure a supply of sand, gravel and clay for the region’s construction markets.

North Cave Quarry near Hull. Picture: Christopher Heaney

The extension of the quarry may also provide opportunities to extend the North Cave Wetlands Nature Reserve.

Ahead of submitting a planning application for the development, Breedon has launched a public consultation, which will close on Monday, December 4 2023.

It will host a drop in event at North Cave Village Hall between 2pm and 7pm on November 29 where members of the team will be on hand to answer questions about the scheme.

Niall Kelly, planning and estates manager at Breedon, said: “We actively encourage all local residents to view our proposals and more importantly, have their say.“We are proud of our commitment to working collaboratively with the communities in which we operate. We pride ourselves on being good neighbours and are committed to being transparent to ensure a comprehensive understanding of all our operations.”

The news comes as Breedon, which operates more than 25 quarries, concrete plants and asphalt plants across Yorkshire, hailed a ‘strong’ performance in the 10 months to the end of October and said the outlook for the full year was ahead of expectations.

In a trading update yesterday, the group, which entered the FTSE 250 index during September, said that compared to the same period in 2022, revenue for the first 10 months increased eight per cent and revenue for the four months to October 31 increased four per cent. On a like-for-like basis revenue grew five per cent in the first 10 months, or one per cent for the four months to the end of October.

The business added that it expects to achieve full year 2023 underlying EBIT – earnings before interest and taxes – ahead of market consensus.

