Delivered by McLaren Midlands and North, the building has successfully achieved an embodied carbon target to practical completion lower than first proposed,

McLaren Construction completed works on Sherburn42 - a 660,000 sq. ft. logistics warehousing space located in Sherburn-in-Elmet at the end of November, after being appointed by commercial real estate investor and developer, Firethorn Trust.

Gary Cramp, managing director of McLaren Construction Midlands & North, said: “We’re proud to announce that our team has surpassed net zero carbon targets for this pivotal Leeds scheme.

“Our project team worked hard to ensure the most sustainable materials were specified, liaising closely with our supply chain. While championing sustainability for the build through the reduction of embodied carbon in the project, we’ve also managed to ensure the offset payment is as low as possible for our client, Firethorn, of which we have a fantastic relationship.”

The 37-acre Sherburn42 scheme sits adjacent to the Sherburn Enterprise Park in Leeds and comprises four Grade-A industrial units.

The design concentrated on helping occupiers reach operational sustainability targets and the project will be accredited net-zero carbon in construction by the UK Green Building Council.

Set to achieve a BREEAM Excellent rating, the logistical hub features EV charging, full PV coverage and LED office lighting.

Hugo Briars, development manager at Firethorn Trust, said: “It has been a pleasure working in close collaboration with McLaren Construction, whose team clearly shares our passion for sustainability.