All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Construction surpasses Net Zero targets at new Leeds logistics hub

A logistics warehouse scheme now completed in Leeds has met and surpassed its net zero carbon construction targets, its developers have said.
Michael Crossland
By Michael Crossland
Published 16th Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT

Delivered by McLaren Midlands and North, the building has successfully achieved an embodied carbon target to practical completion lower than first proposed,

McLaren Construction completed works on Sherburn42 - a 660,000 sq. ft. logistics warehousing space located in Sherburn-in-Elmet at the end of November, after being appointed by commercial real estate investor and developer, Firethorn Trust.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gary Cramp, managing director of McLaren Construction Midlands & North, said: “We’re proud to announce that our team has surpassed net zero carbon targets for this pivotal Leeds scheme.

A logistics warehouse scheme now completed in Leeds has met and surpassed its net zero carbon construction targets, its developers have said.A logistics warehouse scheme now completed in Leeds has met and surpassed its net zero carbon construction targets, its developers have said.
A logistics warehouse scheme now completed in Leeds has met and surpassed its net zero carbon construction targets, its developers have said.

“Our project team worked hard to ensure the most sustainable materials were specified, liaising closely with our supply chain. While championing sustainability for the build through the reduction of embodied carbon in the project, we’ve also managed to ensure the offset payment is as low as possible for our client, Firethorn, of which we have a fantastic relationship.”

Our business newsletter will give you the inside track

The 37-acre Sherburn42 scheme sits adjacent to the Sherburn Enterprise Park in Leeds and comprises four Grade-A industrial units.

The design concentrated on helping occupiers reach operational sustainability targets and the project will be accredited net-zero carbon in construction by the UK Green Building Council.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Set to achieve a BREEAM Excellent rating, the logistical hub features EV charging, full PV coverage and LED office lighting.

Hugo Briars, development manager at Firethorn Trust, said: “It has been a pleasure working in close collaboration with McLaren Construction, whose team clearly shares our passion for sustainability.

“Their knowledge, professionalism and commitment to quality and innovation has enabled us to exceed our environmental aspirations for Sherburn42.”

Related topics:LeedsNorth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.